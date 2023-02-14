Map of the special operation in Ukraine on February 14

A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see the map of hostilities on February 14 in the Izvestia material.

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, over the past day in the Kupyansk direction, strikes by assault and army aviation, as well as artillery fire, defeated the manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Up to 70 militants, 5 pickup trucks, 3 cars and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed.

Up to 100 military Armed Forces of Ukraine, 3 AFVs, 2 vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, as well as a Grad MLRS installation were destroyed in the Krasnolimansky direction. In the Donetsk direction, according to Konashenkov, more than 60 military Armed Forces of Ukraine, 4 vehicles, 4 Msta-B howitzers and the installation of the Grad MLRS were liquidated.

In addition, an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the Zaporozhye region, in the Kherson direction, a Msta-B howitzer, as well as 2 ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were destroyed during the counter-battery fight.

Also, the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a MiG-29 aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force, and 7 UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

