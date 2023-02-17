Map of the special operation in Ukraine on February 17

A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see the map of hostilities on February 17 in the Izvestia article.

On February 16, a concentrated missile attack was carried out on enterprises that provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with fuel and ammunition. The goals were achieved, all assigned objects were hit. As a result of the strike, the supply of fuel to the groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was disrupted, and the possibilities for the production of explosives, gunpowder and solid rocket fuel in Ukraine were significantly reduced.

In the Kupyan direction, enemy manpower and equipment were defeated in the areas of Gryanikovka, Liman Pervy, Berestovoye of the Kharkov region and Novoselovsky LPR.

About 90 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, a Grad MLRS installation and two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers were destroyed in the Krasnolimansky direction in the areas of the settlements of Terny DPR, Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova LPR.

Up to 200 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, as well as two D-30 and one D-20 howitzers were destroyed in the course of offensive operations and artillery fire from the “Southern” group of forces in the Donetsk direction. An ammunition depot of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the Avdiivka area of ​​the DPR.

In the South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, fire damage was inflicted on Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Ugledar DPR, Olgovskoe and Magdalinovka of the Zaporozhye region.

In the Kherson direction, up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 12 vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, and one HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system were destroyed per day. In addition, two depots with ammunition of the 124th and 129th territorial defense brigades were hit in the area of ​​​​Kherson and Vyshetarasovka, Dnepropetrovsk region.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 385 aircraft, 210 helicopters, 3161 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7901 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1027 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 4121 field artillery and mortars, as well as 8429 units of special military vehicles.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.