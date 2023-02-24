Map of the special operation in Ukraine on February 24

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of the Russian Federation, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as get acquainted with the map of hostilities on February 24 in the Izvestia material.

As the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, told, in the Kupyansk direction, army aviation strikes and artillery fire from the “Western” group of troops defeated the manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. More than 60 militants, two AFVs, four vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

In the Krasnolimansky direction, up to 140 military Armed Forces of Ukraine, three armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, as well as Msta-B, D-20 and D-30 howitzers were liquidated.

Up to 240 militants, two tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, a D-44 anti-tank gun, and a US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed in the Donetsk direction.

A command post and an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed near Avdiivka in the DPR.

Also, more than 80 military Armed Forces of Ukraine, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, four combat vehicles of the Uragan MLRS, a D-20 howitzer, an M777 artillery system made in the United States, a self-propelled gun Krab made in Poland, as well as a radar station for counter-battery warfare manufactured US AN/TPQ-36.

In the Kherson direction, more than 40 militants, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, an Msta-B howitzer, three D-30 howitzers, as well as an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region were destroyed. Also, six APU drones were shot down, as well as four HIMARS MLRS shells.

