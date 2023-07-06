Marathon hearing in the High Court on caste enumeration, for the fourth consecutive day the Bihar government presented its side

Patna. The hearing on the petitions challenging the caste enumeration and economic survey by the state government in the Patna High Court remained incomplete on Thursday. Hearing on this matter will continue tomorrow on July 7, 2023 as well. The bench of Chief Justice KV Chandran is hearing the petitions filed in this matter. On Thursday also, Advocate General PK Shahi presented the case before the court on behalf of the state government. He said that this is a survey, the purpose of which is to collect data regarding common citizens, which is to be used for their welfare and interests.

About 80 percent of the ethnic survey work is completed

He told the court that caste related information is also given at the time of admission in educational institutions. Castes are part of the society. He said that there are different castes in every religion. He told that no one is being forced to give any mandatory information during this survey. He told the court that almost 80 percent of the caste survey work has been completed. He said that such a survey is under the authority of the state government. He told the court that no one’s privacy is being violated by the survey. Advocate General Shahi said that a lot of information is already public.

State government accused of conducting economic survey

Earlier, the High Court, while giving an interim order, had stayed the caste and economic survey being conducted by the state government. The court wanted to know whether it is a legal obligation to conduct census and economic survey on the basis of castes. The court had also asked whether this right is under the jurisdiction of the state government or not. Also to know whether it will violate privacy. In the earlier hearing, the petitioner’s advocate Abhinav Srivastava told the court that the state government is conducting caste and economic surveys. He told that this right to conduct survey is outside the jurisdiction of the state government. This is unconstitutional and a violation of the right to equality. Hearing on this matter will continue tomorrow on July 7, 2023 as well.