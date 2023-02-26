February 26, 2023, 14:46 – BLiTZ – News The editor-in-chief of RT, journalist Margarita Simonyan, shared his vision of how the current conflict in Ukraine could end. She suggested that he could end up with a “ram”, when both sides of the conflict will go at each other with all their might until someone saves. The journalist announced this during the broadcast on the NTV channel.

Simonyan believes that attacks on Crimea and Moscow are completely unacceptable, and in the event of such attempts by Ukraine, Russia will have to give the most serious answer. According to her, Western countries that treat Ukraine and its people as a controlled suicide bomber can push Kyiv to such a “suicidal” step.

“We must tell them: guys, it’s like in the yard, yes, if you don’t stop it, then we are now at 00:00 strike here and there, there, we reserve the right to do it. I don’t see any other outcome. It seems to me that this will be the case,” Simonyan explained how she sees the answer to possible provocations.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he considers it likely that Ukraine will win the current conflict on one condition. According to him, for this, Western countries must “do their homework” and keep their word regarding those agreements on military assistance to the Kyiv regime that were reached earlier. Read the BLiTZ article for details.