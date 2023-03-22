Maria Zakharova accuses Britain of intending to destroy Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Britain’s intention to transfer depleted uranium shells to Ukraine indicates that the West wants to finally destroy the Ukrainian state.

“This is another British provocation, which is aimed at bringing the situation around Ukraine to a new round of aggression, conflict and confrontation, to give a qualitatively new dimension,” the diplomat said on the radio Sputnik on March 22.

London’s plan to supply Kyiv with depleted uranium shells, according to Zakharova, testifies to the expressed intention of the collective West to finally destroy Ukraine.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also added that the use of ammunition with depleted uranium is genocide of the populated area.

“All the talk after the announcement of the intention to supply shells with depleted uranium that they [западные страны] see the well-being of Ukraine in the future, end,” she stressed.

Depleted uranium is used in armor-piercing sub-caliber projectiles, as it has a high density and causes significant damage after penetrating the armor.

A day earlier, British Deputy Defense Secretary Annabelle Goldie announced that London was ready to transfer depleted uranium ammunition to Kyiv.

In response, Zakharova stated that such shells not only kill, but also infect the environment and cause oncology in people living on these lands.

In turn, military expert Vladislav Shurygin, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that although the use of these shells is not prohibited, their danger has been proven. So, when a projectile hits, a part of it turns into plasma, which poses the greatest danger due to the appearance of uranium dust.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to launch a special operation was made on February 24, 2022 by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.