March 12 - BLiTZ. The fact that water cannons were used against environmental activists in The Hague indicates that Western countries are taking ambiguous approaches to the so-called "green agenda". The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, wrote about this in her personal Telegram channel.

Thus, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry spoke about the incident in the Netherlands. There, eco-activists took to the highway. Law enforcement officers used water cannons to disperse them.

Maria Zakharova criticized the idea of ​​Ukraine to rename Russia to Muscovy March 11, 2023 at 10:14

“With the green agenda in the West, it turns out that not everything is so simple. Needed when needed. When not needed, water cannon her, ”she wrote.