March 16 - BLiTZ. The official representative of the domestic diplomatic department, Maria Zakharova, explained why official Moscow decided to extend the grain deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Russia should release Ukrainian ships with cargo from the Black Sea ports. At the same time, Russian fertilizer and grain should be allowed on world markets. The West is sabotaging this condition in every possible way.

Zakharova stressed that Western partners have long wanted to be sent in a certain direction. According to her, the Russian Federation extended the deal, as it benefits the country.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that in 60 days the UN, which initiated the deal, can show at least attempts to comply with its part of the conditions.