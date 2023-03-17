Maria Zakharova published a photo of the Danish Foreign Minister from Afghanistan in response to his words about the law

March 17 - BLiTZ. The official representative of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, posted a new post on her personal Telegram channel. She showed a picture of Lars Lekke Rasmussen, head of the Danish Foreign Ministry. The photo was taken in Afghanistan. A diplomat is posing on it, holding a machine gun in his hands. With a similar action, Zakharova spoke out in response to his statement about the "rule of law."

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that, according to Rasmussen, the rule of law operates in Germany, Denmark and Sweden, which means that investigations into sabotage at Nord Stream can be trusted. The diplomat stated this when explaining why the Russian side was not allowed to participate in the investigation.

