March 16 - BLiTZ. Russia intends to raise the issue of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra at the committee of the UN General Assembly, if "the information work of the Secretariat is not balanced", <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/MariaVladimirovnaZakharova/5006">stated</a> Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Thus, Zakharova reacted to the statement by the official representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, that the United Nations does not comment on the situation in the Lavra, as it has limited information.

Zakharova accused the UN of a complete loss of qualifications and asked not to be substituted, especially after the monks recorded a video message to the world community in several languages. She pointed out that the UN Secretary General regularly visits Kiev – the last visit was on March 8, and simply cannot be unaware of what is happening. However, this may be a political order, Zakharova noted.

She recalled that when Notre Dame Cathedral burned down, which, like the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the UN reaction followed immediately.

“I don’t want to think that you, Stefan, profess a segregation approach, dividing world religions according to their significance: Catholics can be sympathized with information, and Orthodox are unworthy of a reaction,” Zakharova emphasized.

Recall that the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra must leave the monastery on March 29 at the request of the reserve on whose territory it is located. Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tkachenko said that the inhabitants of the monastery will be able to stay only if they transfer to the OCU (Orthodox Church of Ukraine).

Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' called the closure of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra by Ukraine a violation of the rights of millions of believers