The United States has not spared Ukrainians or Russians for a long time, continuing to supply weapons to Kyiv. This was announced on March 18 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in her Telegram channel.

Thus, she commented on the words of US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland that the hearts of Americans bleed for Ukraine and for all Russian families affected by this conflict.

“Washington has long felt sorry for neither Ukrainians, nor Russians, nor Americans. And to make the hearts of fellow citizens bleed even more, Victoria Nuland and the rest of the regime are supplying billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine, ”the diplomat wrote.

Earlier in the day, Zakharova said that a necessary condition for resolving the conflict in Ukraine is the lifting of all illegal sanctions against Russia. She stressed that in order to achieve peace, it is also necessary to stop sending weapons and mercenaries to Kyiv, end hostilities and return Ukraine to a neutral status.

Earlier, on March 15, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced that more than 150 German-made Leopard tanks would be transferred to Ukraine, which in total pledged to supply nine Western countries. He added that in addition to this, the number of states providing air defense systems to Kyiv continues to grow.

Prior to this, on March 1, the Pentagon announced that the funds allocated by the US Congress for assistance to Ukraine would be enough to supply weapons in the current financial year. Meanwhile, they did not rule out the possibility of the department’s appeal to Congress for additional funds if necessary.

On February 20, US President Joe Biden, during a meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv, announced a new $500 million military aid package.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.