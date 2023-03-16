March 16 - BLiTZ. Some Bulgarian politicians demonstrate the ability to capture and immediately fulfill the expectations of Western partners. This statement was made by the official representative of the diplomatic department of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the transfer of the Soviet monument from the center of the city of Sofia.

Recall that earlier the local news agency reported that the monument will be moved to another place, located outside the center of the Bulgarian capital. Also, the Museum of Art can become a potential place for accommodation.

According to Zakharova, what is happening in the country is being held on the eve of early parliamentary elections.

“(Groups claiming power seek) to demonstrate their ability to sensitively capture and immediately fulfill the expectations of Western partners, which have a significant impact on the internal political processes in the country,” she said.