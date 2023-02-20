Russian troops destroyed a stronghold and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the advance in the Vuglodar direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as part of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The footage of the work of Russian fighters was shown by Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov.

According to him, at the moment, Russian troops are at a distance from the city, since Ugledar is on a hill. But at the same time, the fighters still look through the white skyscrapers, on which the Ukrainian fighters equipped firing points. It is noted that the enemy took up defense in depth in the area of ​​the city.

The coordinates of the location of the enemy are reported by scouts, after which the forward armored groups begin to attack.

Marines of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces are storming the outskirts of Ugledar, approaching from the northern dachas. After the successful destruction of the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the soldiers quickly left the line of return fire.

“We were walking along the forest belt, in front of the northern dachas we got into fire contact. We made it through the day. They occupied the first line, ”said the senior shooter with the call sign “Fire”.

In parallel, the artillery of the Eastern Military District is working around the clock on enemy positions, supporting their colleagues.

In response to the occupied positions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine threw their forces into a frontal attack against the Russian military, which was promptly reported by intelligence, which accurately tracks their movements.

Ukrainian saboteurs, along with their camouflaged equipment, were surrounded and destroyed by return fire from the Russian army.

“We noticed three BMPs. We passed the coordinates to our armored group. Minus two BMP-2s, they burned it. Third [бронемашина] left the landing and left,” shared the details of the operation “Fire”.

Earlier, on February 19, the Russian military said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were sending recruits for reconnaissance near Ugledar to test their resolve. According to them, recruits are told that the positions of the Russian Federation are 250 meters away, although in fact – 150 meters.

On February 15, Russian servicemen attacked strategic targets in the Ugledar region. Artillerymen are working around the clock to defend the sky from any air targets using the TOR and BUK systems. They have to work mainly with drones. In parallel, Russian aviation supports the offensive operations of the marines.

On February 13, the commander of the mobile medical group of the special-purpose medical detachment of the Russian Armed Forces, with the call sign Trainer, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were using ammunition with dangerous submunitions near Ugledar. He noted that recently, more patients have been admitted to the medical facilities of the DPR, in whom spherical striking elements of the same size are found.

According to the specialist, the injuries received from such shells are among the most severe. He also noted that, in his opinion, ammunition with such destructive elements comes to Ukraine from Western countries.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass and demilitarize Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

