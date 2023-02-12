Mariupol assessed the possibility of creating a base for the Black Sea Fleet

Mariupol Mayor Oleg Morgun expressed hope that the city will have a base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet. He announced this on February 12.

“There will be a base for the Black Sea Fleet at the (Azov) shipyard,” he is quoted as saying. “RIA News”.

Morgun added that the necessary equipment and buildings have been preserved at this enterprise.

“There are such machines, 12-meter ones, which sharpen shafts. The guys even saved it, smeared it. They looked at administrative buildings, looked at docks, piers,” he told reporters.

According to him, the city authorities walked around and looked.

“It will work, 100%,” the mayor of Mariupol expressed confidence.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin appointed Oleg Morgun mayor of Mariupol on January 24.

On January 6, Pushilin said that the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, during a visit to Mariupol, assured of the mandatory restoration of the work of the Azov Shipyard and the port. According to the vice-premier, joint efforts with factories from other Russian regions will restore the enterprises.

The Republic of Donbass, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions became part of Russia following the results of referendums that took place in September 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

