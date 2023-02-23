Mariupol reported on the work of air defense in the area of ​​the seaport

The air defense system (air defense) worked presumably in the area of ​​the seaport of Mariupol. This was reported on Thursday, February 23, in the city police.

“The air defense system worked out presumably in the area of ​​the seaport,” they said. TASS in the police.

The day before, the head of the city, Oleg Morgun, also confirmed that an air defense system was operating in Mariupol at night. He added that no one was injured as a result of the operation of the systems. In addition, no buildings were destroyed.

Earlier Thursday, Ukrainian forces launched a strike against Donetsk, including its central regions. Hits by Ukrainian shells were recorded on Shchorsa and Universitetskaya streets, as well as on Rosa Luxembourg street.

Izvestia showed the consequences of the shelling. On the footage from the spot, you can see huge craters from Ukrainian shells. Windows were shattered in nearby houses.

The day before, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, said that on the night of February 22, the DPR was subjected to unprecedented shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Air defense worked not only in Donetsk, but also in many other cities, including Debaltseve and Mariupol, he pointed out.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

