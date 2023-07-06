Mark Zuckerberg did this tweet after 11 years as soon as Threads was launched, have you seen it?

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s first tweet in 11 years. In his tweet, he has tried to troll Twitter owner Elon Musk. Mark Zuckerberg has done this tweet after launching his new social media platform Threads. This text sharing app based on Meta’s Instagram is very similar to Twitter and it is being told to compete with the micro-blogging site owned by Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg tweeted this after 11 years

Mark Zuckerberg has launched the Threads app in more than 100 countries. This is an app like Twitter on which the company was working since January. After launching this app, Mark Zuckerberg has made a tweet on Twitter after 11 years. By the way, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been on Twitter since 2009. In this case, he is a nominal Twitter user. He is not very active on this micro-blogging platform. Earlier, Zuckerberg’s last tweet was on January 18, 2012.

Meta launches Twitter rival Threads

trending threads on twitter

After launching the Threads app in more than 100 countries, Mark Zuckerberg has made a tweet on Twitter after 11 years. Mark Zuckerberg’s account on Twitter is not verified. This means that they have not purchased the subscription. The owner of Meta is followed by more than 5 lakh 80 people on Twitter, while he himself follows 759 people. He tweeted on 6th July. In this, he has tweeted a photo, in which two Spiderman are seen. More than 1 crore 13 lakh people have seen this tweet of his and threads are also trending on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/MbMxUWiQgp

Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) July 6, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsTwitter vs Threads: How heavy will Mark Zuckerberg’s threads be on Elon Musk’s Twitter?