Marketplaces will tighten penalties for the sale of tobacco products and vapes

Tabachniki suggested that regulators strengthen the responsibility of marketplaces for illegal sales of cigarettes and nicotine-containing products, for example, vapes, electronic cigarettes, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told Izvestia.

During 2023, the interested ministries will discuss this issue and the criteria for tightening at an interdepartmental working group.

The current regulation prohibits the sale of regular and electronic cigarettes, as well as vapes, on the network, we are talking about all products with nicotine. But in practice, this does not mean that merchants on online aggregators strictly follow this rule.

“Marketplaces are the largest channel for the online sale of tobacco and nicotine-containing products (“electronics”, plus vapes), which is expressly prohibited by law,” cigarette manufacturer JTI Russia told Izvestia.

Therefore, the punishment for online trading for marketplaces, instant messengers and social networks should be toughened, a representative of JTI Russia told Izvestia. This should be a significant increase in fines up to pre-trial blocking of the site – as provided for alcohol.

Now, if sellers ignore the current ban, they will face a fine of 50,000 rubles for legal entities, and up to 3,000 rubles for individuals. This is stated in the article. 14.53 of the Code of Administrative Offenses – “Non-compliance with restrictions and violation of prohibitions in the field of trade in tobacco products and tobacco products,” the Public Consumer Initiative reminded the publication.

Rospotrebnadzor supports initiatives aimed at combating the illegal circulation of tobacco and nicotine-containing products. In 2022, following the claims of the service, the courts decided to prohibit the dissemination of such information more than 500 times. The Ministry of Agriculture proposes to block domain names, websites or individual pages that offer cigarettes and nicotine-containing products, the ministry said.

