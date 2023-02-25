Markov predicted Kuyvashev’s resignation due to “fight” by Prigogine – DOS

February 25, 2023, 11:17 – BLiTZ – News Political scientists told how the “fight” between the governor of the Sverdlovsk region Yevgeny Kuyvashev and businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin will end.

The latter previously criticized the actions of the Ural authorities because of a Russian woman’s complaint about the difficulties in organizing the funeral of her son, who died in a special military operation (SVO) of the Russian Federation. The head of the region urged the school catering businessman not to “poke his nose” into politics, but “cook meatballs and cook pasta.”

In a conversation with E1.ru, political analyst Aleksey Shaburov noticed that Kuyvashev had secured himself: little-known Telegram channels published his statements. The expert did not rule out that this is an informational provocation. “He is an experienced politician, and if he said that, then he understands that the political situation is on the side of the governor,” the speaker specified.

Political scientist Sergei Markov also predicted the dismissal of Kuyvashev. According to him, Prigozhin “in the last month has become one of the points of ‘hope’ for radical patriots.” They “attack those who attack” the entrepreneur, the media interlocutor explained.

“Kuyvashev is an ideal target, so the demands to fire him will be as popular as the destruction of Carthage,” he predicted. However, the head of the region will not be fired immediately – so that this does not happen under the pressure of public opinion, Markov specified.

According to him, the Sverdlovsk head himself “asked to pour tubs of shit on him.” He caused “a huge avalanche, which is significantly larger than Prigozhin’s public support,” the expert noted. “No one is afraid to quarrel with Kuyvashev, except for the Sverdlovsk region,” he concluded.

