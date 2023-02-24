Markov supported China’s plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine – News

February 24, 2023, 13:47 – BLiTZ – News

On February 24, the day of the start of Russia’s special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry presented a plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The proposal includes abandoning the Cold War mentality, ending hostilities, resuming peace negotiations, resolving the humanitarian crisis, facilitating grain exports, ending unilateral sanctions, and maintaining the stability of production and supply chains.

In addition, China called for assistance in the post-conflict reconstruction of the combat areas, promising to take part in this to the best of its ability. The correspondent of the BLiTZ asked Sergei Markov, director of the Institute for Political Studies, to comment on the Chinese plan. The political scientist fully and completely approved the proposal of colleagues from China.

“China is well aware that now the parties are focused on a military victory – both the United States and Russia.”

“A wonderful plan, fully in the interests of mankind. There are few specifics in it, but this is correct: what specifics can there be now? At the moment, a concrete settlement is impossible, and China is well aware that now the parties are focused on a military victory – both the United States and Russia, ”Markov commented.

In his opinion, this is why China is giving such a rather abstract plan. Despite its abstract nature, the plan is very correct, and it is on the basis of the principles declared by the Chinese side that the conflict will be settled, if any.

“China is very correctly positioning itself as the leader of most states in the world that stand for peace and would like the Ukrainian conflict between the United States, which occupied Ukraine, and Russia, which is trying to liberate Ukraine, to be resolved precisely on such principles,” the expert is sure.