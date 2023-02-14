Foreigners continue to arrive in the military units of Ukraine. This was announced on February 14 by Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), retired Andrei Marochko.

“Foreign citizens arrive at the points of permanent deployment of Ukrainian units located in Kharkiv and the region,” he said in an interview with “RIA News”.

Both English-speaking foreigners and speakers of French, German and Polish come.

Marochko drew attention to the fact that foreigners are brought to military units in comfortable buses with European numbers. All foreigners have the same elements of equipment, but the data do not allow us to draw conclusions about their belonging to specific formations.

So, foreigners are dressed in civilian clothes when unloading, but they carry the same army-type backpacks with them.

Earlier, on February 10, Marochko said that in the city of Chasov Yar near Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), the location of foreign mercenaries was recorded. According to him, the military are dressed in various uniforms without insignia, they carry small arms of the NATO model.

According to him, they speak English among themselves.

A day earlier, he said that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to hide the identities of the military who died in the battles in the Artemovsk region, trying to disfigure the bodies of their colleagues.

Earlier, on February 8, the commander of the Akhmat Special Forces and the deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the NM LPR, Apty Alaudinov, said that a large number of foreign mercenaries were fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Artemovsk. He said that the Ukrainian military is trying to break into the city to pick up high-ranking wounded.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

