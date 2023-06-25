Marriage happiness turned into mourning in Bareilly, brother died before bride’s farewell

Bareilly. The wedding was taking place on Saturday night in Labheda village of Hafizganj police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The relatives of the bride were very happy. The relatives warmly welcomed the guests who came to the wedding. After this, marriage was done after breakfast and feeding. At around two o’clock in the night, preparations were going on for the farewell of the baraat. But, during this time the light (electricity supply) came.

Brother’s death before bride’s farewell

When the light came on, the brother of the bride was connecting the wire by turning off the generator. He got electrocuted. He fainted and fell on the ground there. The family ran to a private hospital with the young man. But, on Sunday morning the doctors declared the young man dead. This created chaos in the family. Due to this the happiness of marriage turned into mourning. According to the information, the marriage of Saira, daughter of Lallan, a resident of Labheda village on Bareilly-Pilibhit road, had come on Saturday night. But, at that time the coming and going of the light seemed quite enough. Due to this, electricity was being supplied from the generator.

commotion in the family

At the time of marriage farewell, suddenly the light came on. Due to which the bride’s brother Sarwar (30 years) switched off the generator and started connecting the light wire. But, he got a strong current. Due to this he fainted and fell on the ground. This created chaos in the marriage. The happiness of marriage turned into mourning. The family reached Bareilly’s private hospital for treatment with Sarwar in the night itself. Sarvar was treated here. At that time the people of the village sent the bride off with the groom. However, Sarwar died on Sunday morning. This created chaos in the family. The bride had to return after some time.

Sarvar was the biggest in the house

Lallan had two sons and a daughter. Sarwar was the biggest in this. He used to work hard and take care of his family. But, he died. This created chaos in the family. Deceased Sarwar’s wife, children as well as parents and his sister Saira are in bad condition by crying.

power supply in the village is bad

Along with the city, the condition of power supply in rural areas is also very bad. There are complaints about non-availability of electricity for 12 to 15 hours. Because of which people are making arrangements for generators. This accident happened while connecting the wire to the power supply after switching off the generator. Due to this Sarwar died.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly