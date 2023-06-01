Married woman’s dead body found hanging in Begusarai, relatives accused her husband of murder

Begusarai. An incident of murder has come to light in Bhagwanpur police station area of ​​Begusarai. Here the body of a married woman hanging from the noose has been found. The married woman’s husband is accused of murder. It is being said that the husband himself killed his wife by hanging her. The incident is of Wednesday night. The body was recovered on Thursday morning. The husband is said to be absconding.

been arguing for days

The deceased has been identified as Raveena Kumari, daughter of Late Tuntun Sahni, resident of Manopur Karjan Tola Ward No. 6 of Bhagwanpur police station area. The name of the husband of the deceased who executed the same incident is Hiralal Sahni. There was a dispute between husband and wife for a long time. It was because of the dispute that the wife had come to her maternal house. Meanwhile, the husband had also reached his in-laws house yesterday. There was talk of reconciliation between the two and after eating and drinking, the husband went to sleep with his wife.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

In relation to the incident, it is said that he killed his wife in the night itself and hanged her. By the time people wake up from home in the morning and get information about this incident, the boy has already run away after carrying out the incident. The relatives have alleged that her husband has escaped after killing his wife. Relatives told that in the morning the dead body was found hanging from the noose. The police has started investigating the matter. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. Action is being taken to arrest the absconding husband.