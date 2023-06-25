Married women will get reservation for government jobs in Bihar on the basis of father’s original residence, order issued

Married women applying for government jobs in Bihar will get the benefit of reservation on the basis of the domicile of the woman’s father, even if they are married outside the state. The General Administration Department has issued this instruction to the District Magistrates. This instruction has been issued in view of the difficulty being faced by married women in obtaining the certificate during the application.

The instruction issued by the department states that such married women whose father is a native of the state of Bihar and has claimed for reservation on the basis of her husband’s residence, then her claim will be supported by the permanent residence certificate issued on the basis of her husband- Can’t be denied just on the basis of letter.

General Administration Department issued instructions to DM

Actually, the Bihar Public Service Commission has issued an advertisement for the appointment of teachers in government schools. But, married women are facing difficulty in getting the certificate for application. In view of this, the General Administration Department has instructed the District Magistrates to issue caste, residence, income and creamy layer certificates on the basis of father’s information.

Determination of caste on the basis of father’s caste

In the case of a married woman living with her husband, the residence certificate issued on the basis of her husband’s residence will not be the basis for the reservation of the concerned married woman. The caste of a particular person is determined on the basis of his father’s caste.

