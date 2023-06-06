Mars-Venus Conjuction: The alliance of Venus and Mars is being formed in Cancer, know what will be the effect on love relations

According to astrology, the transit of a planet has a great impact on human life. But if a benefic planet is combined with transit in a zodiac sign, then its effect is very favorable. Now the transit of Venus has happened in Cancer. On the other hand, Mars is already sitting in its debilitated sign Cancer in this zodiac. According to where Venus sits in the horoscope, it affects the physical structure and intellectual level of the creature, Venus is the most beautiful and beautiful of all the planets. For this reason, it is considered a symbol of beauty. The combination of Mars with Venus is very good. Mars and Venus both are equal planets. Mars is a cruel planet. Mars is the owner of land building. They play a major role in making army and police officers.

sex is promiscuous

With the combination of Mars and Venus, the love relationship of the native improves, but the sexuality in the body increases. There is a lot of excitement in the body. Those who have a conjunction of Mars and Venus in their horoscope are going to get a lot of benefits from this transit. Due to this alliance, the feeling of lust of the person becomes very strong. It becomes difficult to control it. On the other hand, if Mars is more strong or more effective and Venus remains weak, then the person’s thoughts change.

What will be the effect on the twelve zodiac signs of the moon horoscope

Sheep : All the stalled works will be completed, religious thoughts will be formed. This time will be favorable for the students, there will be benefit of money.

Taurus : This time will not be good for the students. Obstacle will arise in love relationship, girlfriend will be angry with you. Control your speech. Pay attention to health.

Gemini : This period will give trouble in your daily routine. Obstacle will arise in all work. There will be rift with lover. Travel will be made.

Cancer : There is an alliance in the house of this zodiac, which will benefit you in many ways. All the stalled works will be completed. It will be better for the students.

Singh: During this period, your self-confidence will increase, think carefully before taking any new decision, there will be a decrease in income.

Virgo : Mind will be engaged in religious work. Money will be acquired suddenly. There will be happiness in the family. love life will be better

Libra : There will be happiness in the family, relations with siblings will be fine. Businessmen are taking care. There will be differences with the wife.

Scorpio: Lost love will be found. Control your speech. Can go for a walk with girlfriend. This period is going to be perfect for students.

Sagittarius : There will be tension in the family. There will be a call from the in-laws, there will be an opportunity to attend a function.

Capricorn : Business will go well, new business plans will be successful. This period is going to be better for those who are living in a living relationship.

Aquarius: Enemies will dominate, those who are working in the private sector will have some problem, which will reduce the sources of income.

Pisces: Make your speech better, there will be strength in love relationship, vehicle can be bought.

Jyotishacharya Sanjit Kumar Mishra, Astrology Vastu and Gemstone Specialist