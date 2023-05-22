Martin Kerketta lived like a shadow with Dinesh Gope

After the arrest of PLFI’s Supreme Dinesh Gope, questions have started to arise on whose shoulder will be the responsibility of the organization. If sources are to be believed, after Dinesh Gope, Martin Kerketta may get command of the organization as the second man. Martin is a member of the Central Committee of PLFI. He has been living with Dinesh Gope since the early days.

It is said that Martin Kerketta and Dinesh Gope, residents of Redma village of Kamdara, used to study together in Mahugaon school of Lapung since childhood. Later both of them expanded the organization together. Martin has been involved with Dinesh Gope in several incidents. The government has placed a reward of Rs 15 lakh on him. Apart from this, Durga Singh, another associate of Dinesh Gop, can also take command along with Martin.

Durga is also currently in the central committee of the organization. He is a resident of Jamakel in Jaria. On February 3, 2023, there was an encounter between the PLFI and the police in the Guddi police station area of ​​Sidma in West Singhbhum. Martin Kerketta was also involved in this encounter along with Dinesh Gope. If sources are to be believed, Dinesh Gop had his last encounter with the police before going to Nepal, in which the police shot Dinesh Gop in the arm. After that Dinesh Gop and Martin reached Nepal, where he got his treatment done. Martin was taking care of him. Later, Dinesh and Martin kept coming and going from Nepal to West Singhbhum.

German rifle KH-33 was always with him



PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope has a stockpile of weapons. While the top commanders of the gang are armed with AK-47, Dinesh Gop always kept the German rifle KH-33 with him. If sources are to be believed, it is one of the most sophisticated and dangerous weapons. It is said that leaving this weapon, Dinesh Gop had gone to Nepal. Meanwhile, on May 1, the police raided West Singhbhum and arrested PLFI militant Sukhram Gudiya. At his instance, the police also recovered German rifle KH-33 along with other weapons. During interrogation, Sukhram had told the police that Dinesh Gop used to keep the said weapon with him.