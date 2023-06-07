Maruti Jimny Price: Maruti Suzuki’s new SUV has arrived, know how much it will cost

maruti suzuki jimny photos

Maruti Suzuki Price: Maruti Suzuki has launched its offroading SUV Jimny. The company has already been selling it in the European markets. It was introduced earlier this year at the Delhi Auto Expo. With this, its booking was also started.

Maruti Jimny has now been officially launched for sale in India. Along with this, the company has also announced the trims variants of its new SUV and their prices. Let us know what will be special in the new Maruti Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price: Maruti has announced the prices of SUV Car Jimny. Its price starts from Rs. 12.74 lakhs and goes up to Rs. 15.05 lakhs. Let us know further what is the specialty of this offroad SUV car.

Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV car Jimny is different from its features as well as from inside to outside. Maruti Suzuki’s five-door Jimny has a 105hp, 1.5-liter petrol engine.

Maruti Jimny has launched it in 2 trims ie variants. One variant is named Zeta and the other is named Alpha. The Alpha trims get LED headlamps, 9-inch touchscreen, Smartplay Pro+ infotainment system, cruise control and a premium sound system.

Talking about the safety features of Maruti Suzuki Jimny, this car has 6 airbags, ESP hill hold assist and rear view camera. Jimny comes in Bullish Black, Kinetic Yellow and Pearl Arctic White.