Maruti Suzuki bringing new MPV Invicto based on Toyota Innova HyCross

Maruti Invicto MPV: The country’s leading vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India is going to introduce its new model ‘Invicto’ on July 5 as part of its plan to gain a bigger market share in the premium vehicle segment. MSI Senior Executive Officer (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said that the company is making strong forays into the MPV/SUV (SUV/MPV) segment equipped with 3 Row Seating. Srivastava said, we feel there is a huge market for premium MPV/SUV with three row seats. There are customers in the market who are looking for a premium vehicle that can be either an MPV or an SUV or a mix of both.

fast growing segment

MSI’s senior executive said that the SUV/MPV segment with three-row seats sold around 2.58 lakh vehicles in the last financial year, of which around 1.25 lakh vehicles were priced above Rs 20 lakh. Keeping this aspect in mind, MSI is trying to gain a foothold in the premium segment with its new model Invicto. He said that this segment is fast emerging and getting bigger.

Maruti Invicto will be based on Toyota Hycross

Maruti Suzuki’s new model Invicto will be based on the hybrid model Toyota Hycross developed in partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor. The model has been developed under a global partnership between Toyota and Suzuki. TKM is already selling the Innova Highcross model in the country. With some design and other changes, Maruti Suzuki will present this model in the market as Invicto.

Maruti’s focus on cars costing more than 10 lakhs

Srivastava said that there is a plan to start booking for Invicto from June 19. It will be launched in the market on July 5. He said that MSI is leading the sub-Rs 10 lakh vehicle segment with around 60 per cent market share and now plans to expand its presence in the higher priced vehicle segment as well. (with language input)

