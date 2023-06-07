Maruti Suzuki launches new Jimny, price starts from Rs 12.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny : The country’s largest car company Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has launched ‘Jimny’ as part of its efforts to strengthen its position in the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment. Its price in Delhi showroom is between Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh. The company is eyeing the top spot in the SUV segment.

The manual trims of the Jimny are priced between Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 13.85 lakh, while the 4-speed automatic trims cost between Rs 13.94 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh. The five-door model, powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor, will come in two trims – Zeta and Alpha and will be sold through Nexa dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Maruti’s new SUV has arrived, see classic pictures of Maruti Jimny

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Maruti Suzuki said, “The introduction of the Jimny (5-door) is an important milestone in our SUV portfolio. This will help us become the largest SUV manufacturer in the country.