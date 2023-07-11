Maruti Suzuki: Maruti expects festive season, SUV will become a factor in sales growth

Maruti Suzuki News: The country’s leading car company Maruti Suzuki India, MSI (Maruti Suzuki India, MSI) is expected to keep its sales pace higher than the domestic passenger vehicle industry. A senior company official said that the strong demand for Maruti’s models, especially in the SUV segment, will keep the sales momentum going. The company estimates that overall the passenger vehicle market will grow by five to seven percent in the current financial year.

Growth will be more than other companies

Maruti’s senior executive officer (marketing and sales) Shashank Srivastava has said that the passenger vehicle industry sales will be 40.5-41.3 lakh units in the current financial year. Srivastava said, we have not revised our estimate which we had made at the beginning of the year. We had said that the growth of the industry would be in the range of 5-7 per cent and our growth should be more than that of the industry. He said that the company’s growth in the first quarter has been 12.2 percent, while the industry has grown at the rate of about 9.5 percent.

Maruti Suzuki will double its turnover, electric car and battery will be ready in new plants

Demand for Maruti vehicles increased

Srivastava said that the demand has remained very strong in the current financial year so far and the April-June period has been the best quarter for the industry. Going forward, we believe volume-wise growth will be sustained as bookings remain strong, but growth may slow due to a base effect, he added. He said that the sales in the second quarter last year stood at 10.2 lakh units which was the best quarter in the history of passenger vehicles. Srivastava said, in such a situation, it would not be right to expect very high growth.

Ertiga, Brezza, XL6 waiting period longer

Asked by PTI about the company’s preparations for the upcoming festive season, he said with the semiconductor crisis easing, the company aims to ramp up production and reduce waiting periods on models such as the Ertiga, Brezza and XL-6. . Right now Maruti has to supply about 3.62 lakh vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV: Maruti Suzuki launched its most expensive car, know how powerful it is in features suzuki India