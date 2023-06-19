Maruti Suzuki starts booking Invicto car for Rs 25,000

New Delhi, 19 June (Hindustan Times). The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has started booking its premium utility car Invicto. Its booking can be done with a payment of Rs 25,000.

MSI informed the stock market on Monday that the new Invicto MPV will be launched on July 5. Booking of this car can be done through Maruti’s website or through the company’s premium retail outlet ‘Nexa Showroom’ with a payment of Rs 25,000. However, the company has not disclosed the prices of this vehicle.

MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement that the market for the three-row SUV/MPV segment stood at 2.58 lakh units in the last financial year. In this, the sale of vehicles costing Rs 20 lakh was 1.2-1.25 lakh units. In fact, MSI is trying to gain a foothold in the Rs 20 lakh onwards segment, while it dominates the sub Rs 20 lakh segment.