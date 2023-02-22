Maslenitsa 2023: Pancake Recipes

February 23, 2023, 01:13 – BLiTZ – News

The Maslenitsa holiday came to us from pagan culture. The Orthodox Church included it among its holidays. Maslenitsa precedes Great Lent. This week, according to Orthodox custom, meat is excluded from food, but dairy products can still be consumed. Pancakes are the main treat and a symbol of Maslenitsa. They are baked all week, starting on Monday. The public news service figured out the recipes for the most delicious pancakes for Maslenitsa.

A ruddy round pancake resembles the sun. In Rus’, there was a custom that the first pancake was for repose, it was given to the poor or placed on the window. Pancakes were eaten from morning to evening with various fillings and seasonings, alternating with other dishes.

Custard pancakes on kefir and boiling water

Compound:

Kefir – 2 cups; Flour – 2.5 cups; Eggs – 2 pcs; Sugar – 0.5 cups; Boiling water – 1 cup; Soda – 0.5 teaspoon; Salt – 1 pinch; Vanillin – 1 sachet; Vegetable oil – 3 tablespoons.

Mix eggs, sugar, salt and vanillin, add kefir and mix. Throw soda into boiling water and, without stopping stirring, pour into the dough, stirring, add butter and flour.

You can fry pancakes, they turn out delicate, lush and beautiful.

Pancakes lacy

Compound:

With a mixer (corolla attachment), mix eggs, sugar and salt. Pour the warm fat milk into the mixture while stirring. Gradually add flour, beat until there are no lumps. Add sparkling water and oil. Mineral water should be neutral in taste. Heat up a pancake pan and brush with oil. For the following pancakes, you do not need to grease the pan with oil.

Pancakes according to an old recipe

Compound:

Milk – 0.5 l; Sugar – 1.5 tablespoons; Salt – 0.5 teaspoon; Semolina – ¼ cup; Flour – 1.5 cups; Vegetable oil – ¼ cup; Egg – 2 pcs; Dry yeast – 0.5 tablespoon.

Take 350 g of warm milk, add sugar, yeast and mix. Add flour and semolina. Mix everything thoroughly, cover with a towel and leave in a warm place for 2 hours. The dough should rise. Add the remaining hot milk to the dough, then pour in the vegetable oil. Adjust the density with water or milk. The thicker the dough, the thicker the pancakes.

Leave the finished dough for another 30 minutes. Bake pancakes on a hot oiled pan.

Buckwheat pancakes on kefir without yeast

Compound:

Break the eggs into a bowl, add salt and sugar. Stir, pour in kefir, mix again and add flour. First wheat, then buckwheat. Mix thoroughly so that there are no lumps, add vegetable oil, and then soda. Mix again and leave the dough for 15 – 30 minutes.

Before the first pancake, grease the pan with oil. Bake on both sides covered. Pancakes are perforated, they are good with salmon, herring or caviar.