Maslenitsa 2023: Traditions and rituals

February 14, 2023, 21:43 – BLiTZ – News Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian holiday celebrated at the end of February. Earlier we already talked about what dates the holiday week falls on. The BLiTZ learned about the traditions and rituals for Maslenitsa 2023.

Maslenitsa is a pagan holiday. In 2023, Pancake Week starts on February 20th and ends on February 26th. Our ancestors observed special traditions during these days.

Traditions and rituals for Maslenitsa

The people call Shrovetide a meat-empty. It was forbidden to eat meat products this week, because it precedes Great Lent. The essence of Maslenitsa is the farewell to winter and a smooth transition to the beginning of spring. The holiday is accompanied by noisy festivities with riding from the mountains, on horseback, on a swing. They set fire to a scarecrow, organized fistfights, built and fought snowy towns. People caroled, sang and danced the whole Shrovetide week. Historians are divided into two camps: someone believes that in the pre-Christian era, celebrations were held on the days of the spring equinox. Others argue that winter fun was not always possible at the end of March – Shrovetide was walking on the day of Blasius, February 24th. It is not for nothing that the old sayings have been preserved: “Vlasy has a beard in oil”, “Take oil with a ladle for Vlasy”. Many of the customs held on Maslenitsa were associated with the fertility of the land. For example, skiing from the icy mountains awakened the land that had frozen over during the winter. People broke up snow towns so that the snow would melt faster. On Maslenitsa, young girls and boys were looking for a mate. There was also a custom to wear an effigy on a pole for 7 days, which was burned on the last day of the holiday. The ashes were scattered around the district so that it would appease and fertilize the earth. Among the ancient Slavs Maslenitsa was a holiday in honor of Marena. Madder – a complex image – a pagan goddess who had two faces. One – cold and indifferent, which personified the process of “death” of nature. In spring and summer – a beautiful girl, full of life. The scarecrow at Maslenitsa was Madder. By burning it, the people got rid of only the winter appearance, freeing the way for a warm spring.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

