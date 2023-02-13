News
Maslenitsa in 2023: folk traditions and customs
At the end of winter comes Maslenitsa week. This is a festive time, loved by the people and accompanied by visits and various treats. In 2023 Maslenitsa is the days from February 20 to 26. How to properly spend each of the holidays and which guests to invite – read the material “Izvestia”.
Maslenitsa 2023 – the essence of the holiday
Maslenitsa precedes Lent and is often called Cheese Week. It is no longer possible to eat meat products at this time, but on each table there should be dairy and cheese products, first of all, pancakes.
Shrovetide week is usually divided into Narrow and Wide Maslenitsa. The first part, from Monday to Wednesday, is devoted to household chores and household chores. Gatherings with loved ones are already being held, but so far they do not look like magnificent festivities. Large-scale festivities begin on Thursday. However, each day of the week carries a special meaning. More information about the names of the days and their traditions can be found in the Izvestia article.
Traditions of Maslenitsa 2023
The rituals of Maslenitsa are rooted in paganism. So, the Slavs baked pancakes in honor of the sun god Yarilo, while the pancake itself was considered a small symbol of the luminary. The tradition of eating pancakes and inviting guests has survived to this day.
From the pagan Slavs, the custom of burning an effigy on Sunday, the last day of Maslenitsa, also passed to us. It symbolizes the transition from winter to spring. The burning of an effigy always becomes an object of public attention, residents of villages and cities welcome the new season and organize mass celebrations. So, craft fairs, puppet shows, competitions in winter fun, round dances and exhibitions in the squares are often timed to Maslenitsa.
Signs of Maslenitsa 2023
It is blasphemous to refuse to show hospitality during Shrove Tuesday. You can’t keep guests out or deprive them of treats, be unfriendly and, in general, conflict with relatives and friends. It is assumed that uninvited guests will bring good luck and harmony to the house.
Particular attention is paid to the first pancake baked on Maslenitsa. It is believed that if he came out fat, he will have to work hard in the coming year, and if he is thin, then there are easy and carefree times ahead.
Young girls use pancakes to tell fortunes about their betrothed. So, a good housewife, whose pancakes are light and airy, will have a happy marriage, and if the dough sticks to the pan, then marriage is still far away. How to make pancakes thin, light and tasty – read the material “Izvestia”.
In addition, you need to bake a lot of pancakes – the more there are, the more successful the year will be.