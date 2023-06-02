Master of Artificial Intelligence-Robotics will be prepared in Himachal for UP, student-teacher team left for IIT Mandi

Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh government has taken initiatives to connect students with prestigious technical educational institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). In this sequence, on Friday, a group of 100 students from Uttar Pradesh and the same number of teachers left from Lucknow for IIT Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. A one-month course (June 5 to July 5) organized by IIT Mandi on New Age or Modern on technology will equip these students with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue new employment opportunities in India and abroad. According to a press release of the UP government, the teachers who are teaching there will play an important role in benefiting the students through these courses.

MoU between UP Skill Development Mission and IIT Mandi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized on the importance of skill development and is working towards ‘Sabko Hunar, Sabko Kaam’. UP Skill Development Mission’s “Prayas” initiative aligns with this vision, it seeks to groom youth in new and demanding courses, ensuring they are well prepared for the job market.Skills According to an official of the development mission, earlier a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and IIT Mandi. According to this, all the students passing 12th this year will be given summer courses with new technologies like advanced computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Then they conducted an online test for the same.

Online examination, selection based on merit list

Based on the merit list of the successful candidates in the online test, 100 students were selected from Inter Colleges and ITIs of Uttar Pradesh to participate in these courses. The selection criteria was focused on students who have recently completed class 12th with science background. Along with the students, 50 teachers of secondary education and 50 ITI teachers were also selected to be a part of these courses. On Friday, Vocational Education and Skill Development Minister (Independent Charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and Secondary Education Minister (Independent Charge) Gulab Devi flagged off five buses carrying students and teachers to Mandi.

Preparation of new syllabus in Inter Colleges and ITI

According to officials, the funding of the entire program will be done by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission. 50 teachers selected from secondary education have been nominated by their departments and ITI trainers have been nominated by the Director, Training and Employment. On completion of the course at IIT Mandi, these teachers will become master trainers to facilitate similar courses in Inter Colleges and ITIs. Will return as. Through these we will be able to start a range of these new courses in Inter colleges and ITIs. By strengthening the profile of participating students and giving them access to cutting-edge technologies, this program opens doors to future careers in areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced computing and robotics.

Opportunities are being sought for students in IITs across the country

Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission is actively looking for opportunities to collaborate with other prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay, IIT Tirupati, IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU to organize such summer courses for the students of UP.in The potential for future MoUs with institutes reflects the Mission’s commitment to enhance access to high-quality technical education. It is also in discussion with private companies such as HCL Technologies to provide opportunities for skill development to students in UP. Used to be. Similarly, there is a possibility of starting training programs to provide skills to the youth in technology like 5G.