Master of martial arts fought with two monkeys and got on video

March 12 - BLiTZ. As he writes "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://lenta.ru/news/2023/03/12/kungfu/?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">Lenta.ru</a>”, a kung fu master in the Chinese province of Sichuan got into a fight with two Tibetan macaques. With this, he greatly outraged users of social networks.

The Daily Mail clarified that the kung fu master named Xie became the anti-hero on Mount Emeishan. The man tried to pet one of the monkeys. But in response, she attacked him.

In response, the kung fu master answered her with a blow. Then he dealt the primate a few more blows.

However, when the man turned away, another monkey rushed to the aid of a fellow. Xi drove him off with a series of air strikes.

As the kung fu master himself explained, he just wanted the monkeys to leave, he just wanted to scare them away. Someone agreed with Xi’s arguments and said that monkeys often annoy people. But some began to condemn the kung fu master.