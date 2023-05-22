Master Plan: Ranchi’s picture will change, it will get freedom from jam, CM Hemant Soren saw power point presentation

Ranchi: CM Hemant Soren held a meeting with the officials of Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited (JUDCO) at the Chief Minister’s Residential Office on Kanke Road Ranchi on Monday. In this meeting, the officials of JUDCO kept a power point presentation of the master plan of proposed Zonal Beautification and Redevelopment of existing street and related infrastructure from Albert Ekka Chowk to Kachari Chowk and surrounding areas in Ranchi before the Chief Minister. Under this action plan proposed by JUDCO, a master plan has been prepared related to the beautification and redevelopment works of the existing road and infrastructure from Albert Ekka Chowk to Kachari Chowk in Ranchi and the surrounding area.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren took detailed information about the master plan of the proposed action plan. Deeply understood every aspect of the master plan and gave many necessary suggestions and guidelines to the officers on his behalf. Under the master plan, mainly construction of three multilevel parking with vending zone, expansion of green area, widening of various roads and construction of under bypass road from Kachhari Chowk to Jail Chowk, beautification of various infrastructure including others. The work is proposed to be done. Chief Minister’s Secretary cum Urban Development Secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey, JUDCO’s Project Director Technical Gopal ji, Project Manager Pratyush Chowdhary and other officials were present in the meeting.

CBI and ED epidemic came after Corona in Jharkhand, CM Hemant Soren said after giving appointment letters to teachers

Chief Minister Hemant Soren told the officials of JUDCO that our government is working with commitment to provide safe, accessible and quality roads to the residents of Ranchi. Flyover construction work is in progress on many important roads of Ranchi. The work of making the city’s infrastructure beautiful and well-organized is also being done. JUDCO should make a solid and better action plan for the development of the infrastructure of Ranchi city by using modern technology and complete the timely plans. Widening and strengthening of roads from Albert Ekka Chowk to Kachhari Chowk and from Ratu Road Chowk via Kachhari to Jail Chowk is essential. Traffic pressure is high in these major roads of Ranchi. Everyday there is a situation of jam. By arranging these roads, people can be saved from the situation of jam and both the time and money of the passengers will be saved.

Chief Minister Mr. @HemantSorenJMM inquired about the master plan of Zonal Beautification and Redevelopment of existing street and related infrastructure from Albert Ekka Chowk to Kachari Chowk and surrounding areas in Ranchi proposed by JUDCO. pic.twitter.com/Ag8KnpeJ5K

— IPRD Jharkhand (@prdjharkhand) May 22, 2023

