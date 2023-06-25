Mathura city will be beautified with projects worth crores, know how much money will be spent on which development works

Mathura. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on a two-day visit to Mathura on Saturday. During this, he inaugurated the newly constructed office of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad on Saturday afternoon. Along with this, after the inauguration of the Chief Minister’s Office built in the building, the sixth board meeting of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad was held under the chairmanship of CM Yogi. In which many proposals were discussed. On the other hand, on Saturday late night around 12 o’clock, the Chief Minister reached for a surprise inspection of the Open Space Theater.

Where he learned in detail about the project report and the progress of the work. Along with this, in the sixth meeting of the Braj Teerth Development Council, the Chief Minister presented the Braj Teerth Path Project, Govardhan Connect Project, alternative means of transport in place of the Mathura Vrindavan rail bus route. In the sixth meeting of the Board, the projects were approved for approval to the Directorate of Tourism for 2022-23 and 23-24. In which the projects of nursery, plantation and water harvesting, plantation and maintenance of other works done for Saubhari Forest Establishment Phase-2, whose cost is Rs 819.50 lakh.

Conservation of Jodhpur Jhal’s wetland, beautification work will be done while developing eco-tourism development specialty bird habitat. Whose cost is Rs 918.63 lakh, work of beautification of Kusum Sarovar located in Govardhan is 55.80 lakh, construction of public facility center and passenger facility center at Ramanreti near Raskhan Samadhi, which cost 112.47 lakh and other projects were approved. Discussion was held while presenting 24 projects to be prepared by Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad under the year 2023-24.

Journalist shot dead by miscreants in Unnao, Referred to Kanpur in critical condition, Mafia was angry for writing the news

It was told in the meeting that the repair and renovation work of all Rahi tourism housing houses located in Mathura is being done on PPP model. The Chief Minister instructed in the meeting that the proposals for physical development and social upliftment should be disposed of quickly by the government and they should not be kept suspended. In view of increasing tourism, an action plan should be prepared while preparing a master plan. Skilled man power should be increased by appointing in Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh Teerth Vikas Parishad should connect various institutions. Instructed Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad that God’s leela light and sound shows should be organized at different places.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGkjaO5uQjc)