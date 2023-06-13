Mathura: Fierce fire broke out in the godown of Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, goods worth crores of rupees burnt to ashes

Agra: There was a stir in Mathura’s Vrindavan when a sudden fire broke out in the Prem Mandir on Tuesday. Suddenly black smoke started flying in the sky from the temple premises. People were watching this black smoke and fire for many kilometers. It is being told that crores of rupees have been damaged in this fire. Due to the fire in the godown of Prem Mandir, the goods kept for the construction of the building got burnt. After this, after getting the information about the fire, many fire engines reached and managed to control you with difficulty.

valuables burnt to ashes

According to the information, due to unknown reasons, a fire broke out in the godown built near Gate No. 6 of Prem Mandir at around 6:00 pm. A lot of material related to building construction was kept in the godown. The one who caught fire and this fire took a terrible form in no time. The fire in the warehouse of Prem Mandir was so terrible that the smoke of the fire was visible for many kilometers. The goods for making idols, wooden goods and electrical goods were also kept in the godown.

The cause of the fire is yet to be digested

After the fire in the godown, there was a stir in the temple administration and its information was immediately given to the fire department. As soon as the information was received, two fire engines reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire. But when the success was not achieved, information was given to more vehicles, after which about 25 fire personnel along with the fire officer got involved in controlling the fire on the spot. The fire was brought under control after a lot of effort. Information about the real reasons for the fire in the godown has not been received yet.

