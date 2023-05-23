Mathura: Friend was first taken to the wedding procession, then shot dead in a minor dispute, arrested

Mathura: Mathura During a wedding ceremony, there was a dispute between friends over something. On seeing this, the matter increased so much that one shot and killed the other with a pistol. The incident created a stir in the marriage ceremony. People caught the accused friend and handed him over to the police. The police have registered a case regarding the murder.

The marriage procession of Jagbir, son of Shiv Singh, a resident of Tarauli village of Chhata Kotwali area of ​​Mathura, had gone to Sihara village of Shergarh police station. At the same time, Jagbir’s friend Pradeep, who lives in Tarauli village, also went to the procession. During this, Pradeep had also taken his friend Kanha along with him.

It is being told that Jagbir was riding a horse late at night. The procession was about to start, in such a way all the baraatis were singing and dancing with great fanfare. Meanwhile, Kanha and Pradeep climbed on the roof of a house in the village along with one of their companions. After some time the third companion came downstairs and there was a fight between Kanha and Pradeep over something. In no time, the quarrel between Kanha and Pradeep took a big turn and Pradeep shot Kanha with the pistol he had, which killed him on the spot.

Bijnor: The fight for water became heavy, 17 people will have to deposit one lakh rupees, the police made Munadi

After shooting Kanha, Pradeep started running away from the spot, the villagers caught him on the spot and during this time the people of Gharati and Barati side also came to the spot. The local people informed the police about the incident. After this the police reached the spot and arrested Pradeep and took him with them. At the same time, the dead body of Kanha was sent for postmortem. It is being told that there was a dispute between the two in the intoxication of alcohol and then the matter escalated. Kanha’s relatives have given a complaint to the police, on the basis of which the police is taking action in the matter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Md_P2e2gglA)