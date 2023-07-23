Mathura: MP Hema Malini inaugurated Akshaya Patra kitchen, seven thousand children of 96 schools will get food

Lucknow : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Mathura and famous actress Hema Malini inaugurated the 67th kitchen of Akshaya Patra Pratishthan at Aajnokh in Barsana on Sunday. Through which nutritious food of the day will be provided to more than 7500 children in 96 schools of the area. Addressing the function organized on this occasion, the BJP MP said that Akshaya Patra is running more than 67 kitchens in India.

Linking Akshay Patra with the story of Draupadi of Mahabharata period, he said that the way Lord Krishna made food available for everyone in Draupadi’s Akshay Patra, food will be provided to thousands of children every day from this Akshay Patra in Leela Bhoomi of Shri Krishna and Radha Rani on the same concept. He further said that Akshaya Patra ensures that good and nutritious food is available to children. With this thought Akshay Patra is providing food in 2100 schools of Mathura district.

MP spoke on crime against women happening across the country

On the other hand, when asked by the media about the incidents of recent crime against women across the country, MP Hema Malini said that it is an atrocity on women. It should not happen. This should stop immediately. We do not want any woman to be treated like this. This should be stopped immediately, I am saying the same to the government.

Food will be available to seven and a half thousand children of 48 villages

The same Akshaya Patra Foundation’s Vice Chairman Chanchalapati Das said that food will be provided to seven and a half thousand children of 48 nearby villages through this kitchen. He said that this kitchen is a collective kitchen run entirely by women. Describing the concept of giving its operation to women, he said that the way a mother lovingly cooks food for her children, all the children will get the affection of the women working in this kitchen every day with the same love.

On the other hand, local director Anant Viryadas said that local organic vegetables will be used in the kitchen. He has also urged the people around to provide pure cow’s milk for the children.

Sanskriti University confers D Phil degree on Hema Malini

On the other hand, MP Hema Malini has been awarded the honorary degree of D. Phil by Sanskriti University. On this occasion, Hema Malini thanked the university in her speech and said that I had got the opportunity to inaugurate this auditorium. Cultural University has contributed in the development of the nation, it has a big name, it is a matter of pride. I dedicate this honor to the people.

Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya has conferred honorary degree of D.Phil on him for his immense contribution to the society. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Group Chairman RK Gupta, Chancellor Dr. Sachin Gupta, Vice Chancellor Rajesh Gupta, Vice Chancellor Prof. M.B. Chetty conferred this title on Hema Malini at the convocation of the university. CEO Dr. Meenakshi Sharma, teachers, students, parents etc were present on this occasion.

Hema Malini is one of the celebrities of the Indian silver screen, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohini Attam artist who rocked the Indian cinema. The role of women in the upliftment of the society was brought on screen and inspired them. His major achievements choreographed Ramayana, Meera, Savitri, Durga, Mahalakshmi, Radha Krishna, Nritya Malika, Geet Govind, Parampara, Rukmini Parinaya, Yashoda Krishna Maha Kriti Draupadi and Radha Rasvihari.

MP Hema Malini’s latest stage production Gangaa is a grand performance which has received appreciation from audiences across the globe. He was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India for his contribution to Indian films and arts. He has been awarded the Life Time Achievement Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. Political career started in 2004 as Rajya Sabha member and became MP of Mathura in 2014 parliamentary election.

