Mathura: MP Hema Malini traveled in e-bus, sought suggestions from passengers

Mathura: BJP MP and actress Hema Malini went on a bus journey in her parliamentary constituency. During this, he inspected the arrangements present in the bus and talked to the passengers and inquired about the facilities. MP Hema Malini traveled about 5 kilometers in the bus.

Hema Malini used e bus in Mathura

Mathura MP Hema Malini lives in Vrindavan’s Omaxe Society residence. After leaving the house, MP Chhatikara reached Vrindavan Road and here she was shown an e-bus going from Vrindavan to Govardhan, after which she sat in the bus. After boarding the bus, Hema inspected all the arrangements present in the bus. In which AC cooling, CCTV cameras and seat and bus cleanliness were seen.

After this, he talked to the passengers sitting in the bus and asked what more good can be done in the bus for the passengers. For this, suggestions were also sought from the people. During this, the passengers talked to MP Hema Malini for a long time.

What did Hema Malini say in Mathura

After traveling about 5 kms, MP Hema Malini got down from the bus and left in her car. Describing the bus journey as memorable, MP Hema Malini said that the AC was working well in the bus. Their seat and cleaning arrangements were also better. Passengers have also praised the bus and have demanded its expansion. Passengers have said that if such buses are expanded, then the duggamar vehicles will be curbed and there will be freedom from jam.

