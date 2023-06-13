Mathura: Police encounter with stone pelters who looted Yamuna Expressway, 3 injured in firing, 7 arrested

Agra : The stone-pelting robbers who looted passengers on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, had been a headache for the police for a long time. In the early hours of Tuesday, the police laid siege to the gang of robbers. Seeing the police, the robbers started firing while running. In retaliation, the police also fired. During this, three miscreants were injured due to police firing. The police also arrested the injured and their four other companions.

Encounter on service road of Yamuna Expressway

The SOG team was patrolling the service road of the Yamuna Expressway along with Maant, Surir, Yamunapar police station of the district. Meanwhile, a gang of robbers was spotted by the police near Mile Stone 101. When the police stopped them, the robbers started running away while firing. The team fired while taking joint action. In the midst of the encounter from both sides, three miscreants were shot, due to which they were injured. Police arrested a total of seven including these injured robbers and their four accomplices. The injured have been admitted to Mont CHC.

This scoundrel was arrested

Among the miscreants who were arrested in the encounter with the police, Rahul s/o Vishambhar resident of police station Surir, Bosu s/o Salim of police station Malpura Agra, Jalsingh s/o Samay Singh of Sakraya police station Jait got injured due to bullet injuries. Apart from this, Luccha Baz alias Firoz s/o Brijesh alias Lalua Baz resident Surir, Puchi alias Suleman s/o Salim residence Agra, Ashfaq s/o Pappu and Ajay s/o Pappu resident Raya were arrested from the spot by the police.

loot recovered

The police have also recovered the looted goods from these people on the night of 29th May and 1st June. Along with this, apart from four pistols, eight cartridges, two knives, two gold rings, a laptop, ATM card, Aadhaar card and Rs 15,000 cash were recovered from the miscreants. Let us tell you that on the expressway in Mathura, the robbers had carried out the robbery in a new way. Stone-pelting robbers looted people here on the night of May 29 and June 1 by pelting stones at moving vehicles.

Strict security arrangements made on the expressway

Since then the police was looking for him. On this, the SSP had deployed the police team of all the police stations of the district including SOG to stop the incidents and catch the robbers. To catch the miscreants, the police had made strict security arrangements on the Yamuna Expressway. The police had deployed 150 policemen in the 90-km stretch of the expressway that falls within the limits of Mathura. The policemen were doing duty on the expressway service road and in the surrounding fields.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOPLhU33X7I)