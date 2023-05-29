Mathura: Rape-murder of a nine-year-old child, convict sentenced to death, POCSO court verdict in just 15 days

Mathura: Mathura The POCSO court has sentenced to death the convict who raped and murdered a nine-year-old child in the district. After misbehaving with the innocent, the accused strangled him to death with a spring and threw the dead body in the drain. Along with sentencing him to death, a fine of one lakh has also been imposed.

It is important that the court of Special Judge Poxo Act Ramkishore Yadav in Mathura has sentenced the guilty within 15 working days of the filing of the charge sheet. Convict Saif is originally a resident of KDA Colony police station Jajmau Kanpur and lived in Aurangabad, Mathura at the time of the incident.

Advocate Alka Upamanyu, Special DGC POCSO Court, representing the government in the incident of rape and murder of a child, said that a 9-year-old child had gone missing on the evening of April 8, 2023, in Aurangabad area of ​​Mathura. The children’s father had lodged a missing report at Sadar Bazar police station.

After this, the police started searching for the child in view of the possibility of untoward incident. Nearby CCTV camera footage was seen, in which the child appeared with Saif, who works at Tau’s shop. After this the police arrested Saif and he was interrogated. The body of the child was recovered on the pointers of Saif. At the same time, Saif confessed his crime.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, the police had registered a case against the murderer Saif under sections 363, 302, 201, 377 and section 6 of the POCSO Act. According to Special DGC Alka Upamanyu, the charge sheet of this incident came in the court on 28 April 2023. The accused was charged in the court on 2 May 2023. A total of 14 people testified in this case. On May 8, the first testimony was conducted and on May 18, the testimony of all was over. The final debate took place on 22 May.

On May 26, Special Judge Poxo Act Judge Ramkishore Yadav convicted the accused Saif in all sections. In which the death sentence was awarded on Monday. On the other hand, if the working day is added to it, then the charge has been proved in 15 days after the filing of the charge sheet. Advocate Saheb Singh Deshawar, former secretary of the Bar Association, advocated the case on behalf of the plaintiff.

On this decision of the court, the child’s father expressed satisfaction over the decision of the court. He said that the administration has worked hard day and night to get them justice. Such culprits should be hanged immediately in future. This will send a message to the society and anyone will think before committing any crime.

