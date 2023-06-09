Mathura: Refinery got the Refinery of the Year award for the third time, know full details

UP: Mathura’s Refinery has received the Refinery of the Year 2022 award in a program organized in Delhi. Mathura Refinery has received the prestigious Refinery of the Year award by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry in the small and medium refineries capacity 9 MMTPA category. The award was presented by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

This program was organized in Delhi. In this program, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri was given to Shukla Mistry Director Refineries, Ajay Kumar Tiwari Executive Director and Refinery Head Mathura Refinery and Ajay Kaila Chief General Manager Technical Services and HSE. Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labor and Employment and Indian Oil Chairman SM Vaid were also present in the programme.

What did PRO Renu Pathak tell

PRO Renu Pathak told that Mathura Refinery has won this prestigious award three times in the last 4 years. Mathura Refinery has received the award in 2019-21 and 22. At the same time, he said that Mathura Refinery has been able to achieve this feat due to excellent operational performance, excellent energy efficiency matrix, exceptional capacity utilization, low operating cost, excellent sustainability measures and excellent GRM improvement.

Mathura Refinery was able to process 9.123 MMTPA crude in the year 2022 with 74.9% distillate yield with a capacity utilization of 114%. Hence the GRM of the Refinery has increased by 243% as compared to 3 years. While the average operating cost came down by one per cent. Mathura Refinery is the first refinery in IndianOil to be using treated STP water. Due to which the use of fresh water from Yamuna is being reduced. Apart from this, the refinery has also created a distinct identity in the production of XP 100 and Ethanol Blended Petrol.

