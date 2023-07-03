Mathura: Tractor trolley and car collided on Agra-Delhi highway, three killed, 18 injured

Mathura: A major road accident took place on the Agra-Delhi highway with the devotees returning in a tractor trolley after circumambulating Govardhan. In which about 3 people died on the spot and more than a dozen devotees were seriously injured. Police reached on the information of the incident and admitted the injured to the hospital. And the bodies of the dead have been sent for postmortem.

According to the information, about fifty devotees from Sherpur village police station Pauah district Bhind of Madhya Pradesh were going back to Madhya Pradesh from Agra Delhi Highway after circumambulating Giriraj Maharaj in Govardhan by tractor trolley. Meanwhile, Swift Dzire coming from behind rammed into the trolley at Rapura Jat of Thana Farah area, just before the police post. Due to which the trolley became uncontrolled and overturned.

Five people were in the car

Three people died on the spot and about 18 people were seriously injured in a tremendous collision between a trolley and a car. There were 5 people in the Swift Dzire that crashed. One of the deceased in the accident has been identified by the police as Govardhan, 74, a resident of Rajasthan. And the injured have been identified as Rupesh (45), Deepa’s wife Rupesh and Mukhtyari Bhuri. Police is also engaged in identifying the other injured.

What did SP City tell

SP City Mathura Martand Prakash told that 3 deaths have taken place so far in the accident that took place under Raipura Jat. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and traffic has been normalised.

