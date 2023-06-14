Mathura: Train ran on Bharatpur track instead of Agra due to wrong signal, big accident averted due to loco pilot’s prudence

Mathura: Big negligence of railways has come to the fore at Bayana railway station in Rajasthan. This negligence could have caused a big accident. But due to the understanding of the loco pilot, the accident was averted. This incident happened on Sunday evening. In which the route on which the train was to go. In its place the signal of another line was given. Because of which the train started running towards Bharatpur instead of Agra. Because of this, the loco pilot had to make the train stand at Bayana station for about half an hour. However, the Railways has now started investigating the matter.

According to the information, on Sunday, the Banda Gorakhpur Holiday Special train 05054 was to travel from Bayana to Agra rail section. But instead of giving signal for the line going towards Agra, signal was given for the main line going towards Bharatpur. With this the train started running towards Bharatpur instead of Agra. As soon as the loco pilot of the train came to know about this, his senses flew away, showing his readiness, he applied the emergency brakes of the train. Stopped him at Bayana station. Seeing the suddenly stopped train, there was panic among the passengers too. As soon as the information about the incident was received, there was chaos in the station staff and soon after realizing the mistake, the signal of Bharatpur was changed to red.

Please tell that there is no stoppage in the statement of Bandra Gorakhpur Holiday Special train. Due to this, the drivers were running the train at their prescribed speed. But on reaching Bayana, the drivers saw that instead of Agra, the train had been given signals to go to Bharatpur. After stopping the train, the Bandra Gorakhpur Avadh Express standing on platform number three was sent to Agra. After this, signals were given to the holiday special train to go to Agra.

Holiday train stood on the spot for about half an hour

Due to this incident, the holiday train remained standing on the spot for about half an hour. Along with this, the Kota Agra Fort passenger train stood on platform number one for about 2 hours. It is being called a big case of lapse in security by the officials. On the one hand, after the Orissa incident, these days special security operations are being conducted. Station master, train drivers, signal and pointsman are being continuously given guidelines. Despite this, such an incident could also become a big negligence.

