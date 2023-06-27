Mathura: World famous Mudiya Mela begins in Govardhan from today, devotees will gather from all over the world, hence this special

Mathura: Devotees will throng Mathura’s Govardhan for eight days from Tuesday. Devotees in crores will reach here on the occasion of Guru Purnima and will circumambulate 21 kilometers of Lord Govardhan.

A fair is organized here on the occasion of full moon, which is called Mudiya fair. This time the Mudiya fair of Govardhan will continue till 4th July. The administration has made strict security arrangements so that the devotees coming during the fair do not face any problem.

Devotees come to Govardhan in Mathura from Ekadashi to Purnima to circumambulate. But, the crowd of devotees increases manifold in the Mudiya fair held on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Here only devotees are seen for 8 days. Devotees visit various temples here and take a circumambulation of 21 kilometers. Here out of 7 kos, 4 kos is circumambulation of Govardhan mountain and the other is circumambulation of Radha Kund.

Apart from different states of the country, devotees also come from abroad to circumambulate Govardhan on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Most of the devotees come here mainly from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, the number of devotees performing Parikrama reaches above one crore. For the first time after the Corona period, this fair is being organized this time without any restrictions, due to which a big increase in the number of devotees is expected.

According to religious beliefs, Sanatan Goswami, a resident of Ramkeli village in Malda, West Bengal, was also a minister in the court of King Hussain there. He was highly impressed by the devotion of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu who discovered Vrindavan and went to Varanasi to meet him. There, with the inspiration of Mahaprabhu ji, he got Brajvas and started worshiping Krishna by staying there.

Sanatan Goswami used to walk seven kos away from Vrindavan to go to Govardhan every day and there used to circumambulate the Govardhan mountain of seven kos. Pleased with his devotion in his old age, Lord Krishna appeared to him and gave him a Govardhan rock with his footprints on it and ordered him to circumambulate that rock. During the Mudia Purnima fair, the temples of the Gaudiya sect take out processions and circumambulate Govardhan.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey has given instructions to keep an eye on criminal activities besides maintaining law and order during Mudia Mela. He said that all the policemen should be vigilant so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience on the parikrama route. The Govardhan area has been divided into 7 super zones, 25 zones and 62 sectors for Mudia Purnima fair. Administration and Police Magistrate have been deployed.

There should not be any problem in Mudia Purnima Mela. For this, more than 3000 police personnel have been deployed. All activities will be monitored by CCTV cameras. Mounted policemen will also keep an eye on every activity in the circumambulation route. Along with this, the policemen on the watch towers will be ready to deal with every situation. The Mudiya fair of Govardhan will continue till July 4.

2272 personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police have been deployed for the security of the devotees on the 21-km parikrama route and major routes. Apart from this, along with 700 police personnel GRP and RPG, police personnel of the neighboring state will also be deployed in the border of Rajasthan. In this, 7 Additional Superintendents of Police, 22 COs, 91 Inspectors, 479 Sub Inspectors, 1673 Constables, two Company PACs, two platoons will handle the arrangements for the flood fair.

Mudia Mela area has been divided into 9 super zones, 21 zones and 62 sectors. 105 barriers, 52 parking lots, 31 watch towers, 31 temporary police outposts, 5 lost and found centres, 6 health mobile teams have been set up for the fair. In each super zone, ADM and SP rank officers and SDM CO in the zone and Inspector, Tehsildar in the sectors will visit and see the arrangements.

