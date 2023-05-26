Mathura’s new Mayor Vinod Agarwal was administered oath by the District Magistrate, organized in the auditorium of Veterinary University

Agra: The city government of Mathura district took the oath of office and secrecy. Mathura DM Pulkit Khare administered this oath to Mayor Vinod Agarwal. DM Pulkit Khare administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mayor Vinod Agarwal in the Veterinary University Auditorium on Friday. After this, Mayor Vinod Aggarwal administered oath to 70 councillors. On the other hand, on Saturday, the SDM will administer the oath to the Kosi Municipality President and Councilors. Along with nominating officers for all the 15 bodies, the DM has also fixed the place for the swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of the mayor councilors of the Municipal Corporation, organized in the auditorium of the Veterinary University, was started by lighting the lamp in front of the statue of Maa Saraswati. After this, Additional Commissioner Kranti Shekhar Singh welcomed the newly elected mayor and other guests by giving them roses. After the launch of the program, Municipal Commissioner Anunay Jha introduced Vinod Agarwal to the people present. With the swearing in, the venue started resounding with the cheers of Bharat Mata. During this, the guests present on the stage expected the new board of the Municipal Corporation to make Mathura Vrindavan a World Cross City.

Oath taking will be held in Municipality Kosi on Saturday

Let us tell you that there are 13 Nagar Panchayats in Mathura, out of which 6 Nagar Panchayats were sworn in on Friday and in the remaining seven Nagar Panchayats, oath taking ceremony will be held on Saturday. Swearing-in of Chhata Nagar Panchayat SDM Shweta, Chaumunha SDM Vaibhav Gupta, Nandgaon SDM Sant Das, Radha Kund SDM Deepika Mehar, Saunkh SDM Neetu Rani, Farah SDM Sadar Ajay Jain, Gokul and Mahavan SDM Mahavan Neelam Srivastava, Deputy Collector Adesh Kumar in Baldev, Deputy Collector Vaibhav Gupta in Rai and SDM Mahavan Preeti Jain in Bajana will administer the oath.

On the other hand, the swearing-in ceremony will be organized in Kosi municipality on Saturday. Here SDM Chhata Shweta Singh Kosi Municipality’s elected president Dharamvir Agarwal will administer oath to the journalist. After this, oath will be administered to the councilors elected in 25 wards. This oath ceremony will be held near the municipality.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rq4EKABmKAk)