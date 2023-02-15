Matviyenko suggested to RKN to mark “enemy” Telegram channels

Roskomnadzor should label enemy channels in Telegram. This was announced on February 15 by Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

“Maybe Roskomnadzor, which identifies these enemy channels, should also mark some uniform badges – as foreign agents or an undesirable structure, country, and so on. So that people, while reading, understand who is behind this and what is the purpose of these Internet portals, channels, ”she said at a meeting of the Federation Council.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, said that unfriendly information towards Russia could be hidden in Telegram channels.

“After the start of the special operation, more than 100 Telegram channels were created, which are disguised as Russian ones,” he said.

Earlier, on February 13, the Oculus information system was launched in Russia to detect illegal photo and video materials. It is able to recognize materials related to the topics of extremism, suicide, LGBT propaganda and drugs, as well as calls for massive illegal events. To do this, she uses computer vision technology.

On January 27, Roskomnadzor reported that the websites of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were blocked for disseminating information discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

