Maximum deployment of central forces in Panchayat elections in Murshidabad district, police from 19 states also came

Kolkata, 05 July (Hindustan Times). The State Election Commission has finally prepared the roadmap for the deployment of central forces in the wake of increasing incidents of violence in the Panchayat election campaign in West Bengal. The Commission has sent a letter to the Central Government. It has been told that the maximum deployment of central forces will be in Murshidabad district. Most of the incidents of political struggle have happened here. Apart from this, police of 19 states have also been called for election security.

45 companies of central forces are being deployed in Murshidabad. 37 companies of central forces will be deployed in East Medinipur and Howrah districts. 35 companies will be deployed in North 24 Parganas, 33 in East Burdwan, 31 in Nadia, 30 in South 24 Parganas and Malda, 28 in Coochbehar and Hooghly. There is no central force deployment in Kalimpong. Apart from Bengal Police, police of 19 other states will also be deployed.

Telangana Police, 2. Arunachal Police, 3. Kerala Police, 4. Tripura Police, 5. Karnataka Police, 6. Gujarat Police, 7. Chandigarh Police, 8. Punjab Police, 9. Bihar Police, 10. Chhattisgarh Police, 11. Tamil Nadu Police, 12. Maharashtra Police, 13. Hyderabad Police, 14. Goa Police, 15. Mizoram Police, 16. Jharkhand Police, 17. Nagaland Police, 18. Rajasthan Police, 19. Andhra Pradesh Police

The jawans of all these forces will discharge their duties in coordination with the state police. After getting the green signal from the Union Home Ministry, 20 companies of central forces reached East Burdwan on Tuesday. In the district, 10 companies of central forces have come from Jharkhand, five from Bihar and five from Odisha. Earlier, a company of central forces had come to East Burdwan.